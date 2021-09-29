IBEDC: How Mowe, Ibafo, Others Will benefit from Kobape Transmission Station

* Says Construction of Abeokuta-Sagamu-Mowe 33kv Double-Circuit Overhead Lines Near Completion, Remains Committed To Better Service Delivery

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has restated its commitment to the completion of the construction work on the Abeokuta-Sagamu-Mowe 33KV dual-circuit line. This will enable communities at Mowe, Magboro, Ibafo and environs to benefit from the newly commissioned Abeokuta Transmission Station at Kobape.

A statement signed by the company’s Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Akin Abiodun revealed that the ongoing construction of the double circuit 33kV overhead lines from the new transmission station through Sagamu Interchange to Mowe was divided into five segments, and awarded to different contractors to hasten completion.

He said currently, four segments of the project have been completed, which represents 80% completion. He further said the completed sections of the lines have been soaked, while the contractor assigned the remaining 20% of the segment is on-site working assiduously to ensure the completion of the project soon.

Engr. Abiodun however explained that there is a bottleneck created by the ongoing construction of the third over-head bridge at kilometre 55, a few kilometres to Sagamu Interchange. This has prevented the linkage of the existing 33KV line with the new lines that are proposed to serve as alternatives to the line coming from Oke-Aro TCN Substation.

Engr. Abiodun, on behalf of the Management of IBEDC appealed to customers at Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and environs to remain patient and be rest assured of improved supply in the shortest possible time.

“IBEDC is not insensitive to the present irregular supply being experienced in Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and environs, we sincerely apologize for all inconveniences this present situation might have caused our esteemed customers.

We are also appealing to our unmetered customers in this locality to be rest assured of getting metered through the National Mass Metering Program(NMMP) and any other scheme that may be approved by the regulator “, Engr. Abiodun said.