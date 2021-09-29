Gunmen abduct Kogi varsity lecturer

Gunmen abduct Kogi varsity lecturer

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 3:26 pm


File: Gunmen: abduct couple to be in Ekiti

File: Gunmen:

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Dean School of Social Sciences at the Kogi State University, Professor John Alabi has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Prof. Alabi was kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen on Monday at about 6 pm when he was about entering his apartment in Anyigba.

It was gathered that the heavily armed men came with a Mercedes benz car and whisked their victim away to an unknown destination.

A family source said the abductors have contacted the family and the management of Kogi State University demanding for N20 million for the release of the victim

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, DSP William Ovye Aya confirmed the incident, saying the command would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to rescue the lecturer.

