Kogi Varsity scores 100% accreditation as NUC approves 24 more programmes

By Friday Idachaba

The Management of Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba, on Friday said the institution has attained 100 per cent accreditation of its programmes with 24 new ones by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Prof. Marietu Tenuche, Vice Chancellor of the University, disclosed this during her maiden press briefing at the university Senate Building on Friday in Anyigba.

Tenuche said that the programmes were accredited barely one year after she assumed office as the fifth Vice Chancellor of the university, established in 1999.

The accredited programmes according to her, are 19 undergraduate and five Post-Graduate programmes in addition to the existing 29.

The Vice Chancellor said the feat is a departure from a scenario in 2005 when 21 courses of the Institution were denied institutional accreditation by the NUC.

She said that the greatest problem the University had ever faced since establishment was the accreditation debacle in 2005.

“The University presented all the 30 programmes it was running then to the NUC for accreditation and only nine (9) of such programmes were granted accreditation, all on interim basis.

“The remaining 21 were denied accreditation. The institution was to later make history as it had 29 programmes accredited by the NUC within 29 months.

She said that in 2008, the commission carried out an institutional accreditation exercise that affected not only the programmes in the qualified institutions but also all the facilities in place for teaching research and learning.

“At the end of the, exercise Kogi State University emerged as the leading state university in Nigeria. Since then all the Vice Chancellors of the university, including my humble self, have not taken this laudable recognition for granted.

“We have been working assiduously hard to carry on with the vision of the founding fathers to have a citadel of learning that is second to none,” she said,

She added that the efforts paid off with the accreditation of the 24 new courses representing a 100 per cent score in all the programmes on offer in the university.

“The National Universities Commission is the legal regulatory body with the mandate to ensure standards of programmes on offer in the Nigerian universities.

“When the NUC adjudged that all programmes on offer by any University meets the requirements for the award of first and higher degrees as is the case with all degrees currently on offer at KSU, the recognition calls for the rolling out of drums in celebration. That is why we are here today,” Tenuche declared.