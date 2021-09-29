Akunyili murder: Group asks FG to declare state on emergency on S’East

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A socio-cultural group, The Igbo Conscience (TIC), on Monday urged the Federal Government to firm up the security of life and property in the South-East geo-polical zone.

At a news conference in Lagos, Chief Joe Igbokwe, the leader of group, urged the government to quickly attend to what he called the murderous siege in the zone.

Igbokwe, who is the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, urged federal government to declare a State of Emergency in the region before the security challenges got out of hand.

He made the call following the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, the former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Akunyili was killed alongside his orderly and a priest, by unknown gunmen, on their way from Onitsha to Umuoji at Afor Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to Igbokwe, Akunyili’s murder is an indication of what has been happening in the five South Eastern states since the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) launched an armed uprsing in the zone.

“Today, the South East is under a murderous and destructive siege launched by its people in the name of actualising Biafra.

“As of today, Igbos are being gruesomely murdered in numbers, businesses and human activities are equally under siege, and fear is sowed all over Igboland for reasons best known to the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

“Igbos are being killed in their numbers each day and wanton bloodletting and atrocious destruction of businesses and means of livelihood have become the order of the day in Igboland today.

“There seems to be no remedy in sight as the people have surrendered to the bestiality of murderous gunmen that have taken over Igboland today.

“Killing as they desire and unleashing mayhem, fear and destruction all over Igboland,” Igbokwe said.

He alleged that some religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations had not been agent of peace and love but subtly support the perpetrators.

Igbokwe said that the TIC had written a lot to dissociate right-thinking Igbos from all suicidal tendencies, urging Igbos to speak out and tame the monster.

“Most Igbos have shied away from condemning this self-destructive dastardly act and rather played the ostrich as evil prevailed in the land,” he said.

Igbokwe also alleged that with exception of one or two, some governors in the region had not shown any inclination to arrest the criminality.

He called on the federal government to draft more security agents to the South East to ensure the security of life and property.

Igbokwe also called for the prosecution of anyone found wanting, no matter how highly placed.