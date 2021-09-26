Why we turbaned Lai Mohammed ‘Kakakin Kabi’ – Emir of Argungu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was turbaned the ‘Kakakin Kabi’ (Cultural mbassador and Emirate Spokesman) by the Argungu Emirate Council in Kebbi State on Sunday.

Speaking at the ceremony held in his palace, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, said the Emirate conferred the title of ‘Kakakin Kabi’ on the Minister in appreciation of his efforts in promoting the Argungu Fishing Festival to a World Heritage status as well as his unflinching loyalty, courage and strength of character in the discharge of his duties to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, both locally and on the international stage.

“We are grateful to witness this day and have the opportunity to perform this final traditional rites of conferring the traditional title of ‘Kakakin Kabi’ on one of the most deserving Nigerians, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Minister thanked the Emirate for turbaning him as their Cultural Ambassador and described Kebbi State as the citadel of culture and tourism.

He described Kebbi State as a frontline cultural and tourism state in the country, thanks to its many unique cultural festivals which, he said, are also veritable tourism products.

“Kebbi State today is one of the frontline cultural and tourism states in the whole country. I say this not because I am being turbaned as ‘Kakakin Kabi’ but because of the reality. Each of the four Emirates that constitute the Kebbi Kingdom actually has unique and sellable tourism products.

“I start with Argungu. The Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival is known not just in Nigeria but all over the world and I am proud to say that it’s one of the few that have been inscribed on the list of intangible heritage of UNESCO,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said while the Gwandu Emirate showcases the annual Hotungu cultural festival of thanksgiving by the Fulani for the safe return of their cattle after the farming season, the Yauri Emirate boasts of the Boat Regatta while the Zuru Emirate owns the Uhola Festival to celebrate bumper harvest and showcase different farming tools and implements.

“As the Cultural Ambassador of Kebbi, I would endeavour to ensure that we develop all these festivals in a manner that many more will be listed on the UNESCO list of intangible heritage. We will also work assiduously to ensure that these festivals become a magnet to unite Nigeria,” he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing all the necessary support towards the development of the Creative Industry in Nigeria, and called on philanthropists to invest in promoting cultural festivals and

Dignitaries at the occasion include the Chief of Staff to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed, who represented the Governor; Wife of the Minister, Mrs. Kudirat Lai Mohammed; management staff of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture; Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission Balarabe Shehu Illelah; DG of National Commission for Museums and Monuments Abba Isa Tijani; DG of Nigerian Institute for Cultural Orientation Mohammed Ado Yahuza and DG of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Nura Kangiwa; Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board Adebayo Thomas, and District Heads of the Emirate.