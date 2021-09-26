2023: Yahaya Bello’s supporters attack southern governors

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A Norther group under the aegis of Congress for Better Nigeria, a pro Gov. Yahaya Bello and a North Central Presidency advocacy group has berated the Southern governors for demanding power rotation to their zone in 2023.

The group described the demand as illogical as it does not conform to the principle of equity, fairness and justice upon which the nation is built.

The group made the assertion in a press conference held on Saturday in Lokoja.

The Congress equally described Bello as the most preferred and qualified candidate from the North Central Zone that has all it takes to lead Nigeria to the dream land.

The Convener, Congress For Better Nigeria, Barr. Zacchaeus Dare Micheal averred that, for Nigeria to survive as a united and indivisible entity with its diversity, the principle of equity, fairness and justice must be zealously guided to avoid unnecessary acrimony and friction within the polity.

According to him , “while tracing the history of Presidency of our dear country since May 1999, the South West emerged with Olusegun Obasanjo who served for two tenures of 8 years.

“The South South have produced Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who spent 6 years in power.

He committed errors of fact in some claims. “The Northwest and North East has however has produced President’s with a total of 11years in office with President Mohammadu Buhari serving his second term.

The Convener said “the only region that has been left as political orphans in power equation is the Middle belt, and I ask what is the offence of the zone against the country.

He maintained that the group will mobilise every well-meaning citizens of the zone to reject the injustice and marginalisation that has been sustainably meted to the zone since independence, stressing that the North Central which has been the melting point of the North and Southern Nigeria would no longer continue to play the second fiddle.

”Without mincing words, his ability to unify a Kogi State that is a mini Nigeria as well as make it the safest State in Nigeria presently speaks volumes.

“We add that his Youth and women empowerment records in Nigeria remains unrivaled.

“Let us add too that the much needed religious harmony, infrastructure Development amongst other indices place Gov. Bello in a better place to lead Nigeria in 2023.

”For the country to achieve her greatness, marginalisation of every form must be curtailed to allow each zone to produce its best brains to paddle the statecraft.

“We say No! to political marginalisation which has brought nothing but backwardness and stagnation. We say No! to being viewed as the region unworthy of the presidential seat. We say No!

“We therefore conclude that On The 2023 Presidency On North Central We Stand. Southern governor’s Position Illogical, there decision is a preposterous and holds no water at all.