Kogi guber: PDP tackles Gov Bello over the use of stadium

Dino Melaye and Governor Yahaya BelloThe Dino Melaye Campaign Organization has berated Governor Yahaya Bello for allegedly denying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Dino Melaye access to the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, to host the grand finale of his rally scheduled for Thursday.

In a statement signed by Barr. Omoyeni Olumudi, the PDP campaign said the denial will not save the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, “from an inevitable crushing defeat at the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.”

Describing the action of the governor as “childish, irresponsible and immature,” the Dino/Habiba Campaign noted that “the action by the Yahaya Bello-led APC administration in Kogi State further confirms that the APC is in panic mode and has come to its wits end having realized that it has been rejected by the people.

“We call the attention of lovers of democracy and global democratic institutions to the horrible political shenanigans going on in Kogi State.

“Our campaign is, however, not deterred as the people of Kogi State are solidly behind our candidate; they will come out enmasse on Thursday, move from house-to-house and march to victory at the poll on Saturday.”

The PDP campaign asserted that the people of Kogi state are determined to march with Senator Dino Melaye to “end the sufferings of the last eight years and not even such shenanigans by the APC and Yahaya Bello can stop them.”