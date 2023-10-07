The Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, CON, has reaffirmed the fundamental principle of equal rights to participation and representation for all party members in Kogi State. This commitment was highlighted during his reception of Hon James Abiodun Faleke, the former deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the 2015 election and the current Chairman of the House Committee on Finance.

Onogwu Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement said Bello emphasized a level playing field, where every member has equal access to the numerous opportunities offered by the party. He underscored the absence of hierarchy or privilege when it comes to political participation.

Faleke arrived with a contingent of party members representing all three senatorial districts. They include Prof Stephen Ocheni, former Minister of Labour and Productivity; Barrister Dangana Ocheja, the former senator representing Kogi East; Barrister Eke Maimuna Audu, daughter of the former governor of the state; and Duro Meseko, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

Faleke explained that their decision to support Ododo Ahmed Usman’s candidacy was reached following a meeting with other party members in Abuja. This meeting was in preparation for the official flag-off campaign ceremony of the APC in Kogi State.

He emphasized that their dedication to working for the ruling APC is motivated by the broader interests of both the state and the nation. Faleke assured that the party is united and stronger than ever before.

Kogi guber: Reps Faleke visits Gov Bello

