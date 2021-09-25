Ex- deputy governor, other APC chieftains defect to PDP in Gombe

Saturday, September 25, 2021 6:09 pm


APC, PDP

By Hajara Leman
John Yoriyo, a former deputy governor and at least 14 other All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside their supporters on Saturday.
Speaking to thousands of PDP supporters on Saturday in Gombe,Yoriyo, said he was not impressed with the happenings in the APC.
“It is obvious that the APC has failed in Nigeria, especially in the area of security,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Yoriyo was a deputy governor under former governor Danjuma Goje, now a senator representing Gombe central.
He said the PDP remains the best political party ever, when compared to what is obtainable in the APC.
He said, “I was in the APC and I have seen everything that is happening, nothing encouraging. PDP is the best place to be.
“There was nothing like democracy under APC in Gombe. No body knows what is happening, we were ignorant, we are just being ruled,” he explained.
Maj.-Gen. Abnor Kwaskebe (Retired), Chairman PDP, said 15 of the party stalwarts who defected to APC prior to the 2015 elections, have returned home.
“We are glad to receive those that left the party, thinking that the PDP had collapsed. They are now coming back home.”

