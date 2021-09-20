Ladejobi Shuaib Commissions Relaxation Hub and Security Outpost

*To Boost Economic Activities Within Odogbolu LG

By Daniels Ekugo

The Executive Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Hon Ladejobi Shuaib is yet again delivering on his commitment to serve Odogbolu Local Government. Also, to harness the economic potential of Trailer Parks he commissioned a relaxation Hub and Vigilante Group of Nigeria Outpost office at the Trailer Park located at Odogbolu junction along Sagamu – Benin Express Road. This is to address the immediate relaxation and emergency stop over needs of travellers along the expressway.

The Chairman, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib inspected the Trailer Park a month ago with a view to turning it around.

The relaxation hub was, according to him, was commissioned to the Glory of God with support of the relentless team of the local government staff in the fulfilment “of our administration’s agenda and scaling down the ISEYA mantra of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led state government in boosting the economic activities in Odogbolu Local Government.”

The event had in attendance the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo; The Chip Whip of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Atinuke Bello; The Royal Father, Alaye of Odogbolu, Oba Adedeji Onagoruwa; Odogbolu Divisional Police officer, SP Awoniyi Adekunle; Special Advisers to Ogun State Government, APC party leaders and exec’s, the FRSC officers, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, So Safe Team, Trace Team, Market women and other major stakeholders in Odogbolu Local Government.

At the event, Odogbolu Local Government Executive Chairman, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib said, “The idea of revamping the park became necessary as a result of the incessant breakdown of trucks and other vehicles on the highway as it causes accidents especially at dusk and also, to boost the economic activities within Odogbolu Local Government and environ which will improve the local government revenue”.

“With the new development at the Trailer Park, travellers and motorist plying the ever-busy Sagamu-Benin Express Road now have a secured place with the Vigilant Group of Nigeria (VGN) outpost office for relaxation and also a mechanic village should there vehicle especially the articulated vehicle develops a fault on that axis of the road”, he concludes

The Commissioner of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo applauded the efforts of the local government chairman for looking beyond the statutory allocations from the State Government to increase the local government internal revenues and creating an enabling environment for business to thrive.

The Alaye of Odogbolu, Oba Adedeji Onagoruwa was delighted about the new development of the Trailer Park with relaxation and security components. He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Odogbolu Local Government for also considering Odogbolu in its pilot choice of such development, he, therefore, urges the local government executive to spread the development across all communities in Odogbolu Local Government.

With this achievable task, the Odogbolu Trailer Park will be a solace for road users as safety and repairs can be assured on this axis.