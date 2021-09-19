BBNaija: Why Yousef and Saskay were evicted

By Nehru Odeh

It was a night of surprises, as contrary to the expectations of many of the fans Yousef and Saskay have been evicted from the house. However springing surprise is one of Big Brother’s trademark.

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, in his usual dapper outfit, heightened the tension within and outside the house this evening with his table-shaking stunts.

He did not spare Whitemoney who he described as Mr Know All, questioning how he (Whiteminey) knew that Nini was the fans’ favourite. He also asked Angel about his relationship with Cross that had gone sour..Angel said they hadn’t been talking and Cross had no clue what he did to her, even though he apologized.

Still, Yousef and Saskay’s eviction did not come as a surprise to many. While Yousef was a kind of ‘floater’ in the house who couldn’t vibe and connect with the housemates, both male and female, Saskay left the house the very night Jaypaul, her heartthrob was evicted. She shed tears profusely the very night Jaypaul was evicted

Saskay never recovered from the shock of Jaypaul’s eviction and preferred to leave the house. She said so many time while chatting with some of the housemates. The shock of Jaypaul’s eviction tolled the knell of her own eviction.

Yousef and Saskay never had much to give the fans in terms of vibes and content. These are things that endear one to the fans. They took the fans for granted and they paid dearly for it. You don’t expect to get something from nothing. If you want the fans to vote for your continual stay in the house, give them something to look forward to.

Angel, with all her eccentricities and I-don’t-give-a-damn attitude is still in the house because many of the fans loom forward to seeing her craziness everyday. In spite of Angel’s eccentricities many fans relate with her originality, humanity and what they regard as her truth.

The funny thing about Yousef’s and Saskay’s eviction is that they were initially attracted to each other at the beginning f the show but later fell apart. What a coincidence that they were evicted the same night.