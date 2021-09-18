Police: House housewife killed 3 stepsons with poison in Yobe

Saturday, September 18, 2021 11:07 am


By Nabilu Balarabe

Khadija Yakubu, a 22-year-old housewife has been arrested by the Police in Yobe for killing her three stepsons with poison at Makarahuta community, in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesperson for the police command, who confirmed the arrest on Friday in Damaturu said one other child who was also poisoned by the housewife is in critical condition

Abdulkarim said that the incident occurred at about 9:00 am on Friday

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly gave the children aged between seven and 12, a poisonous tea during breakfast.

“The children were rushed to a hospital after taking tea prepared by the suspect in the early hours of  Friday Sept.17, at about 0900hrs.

“Three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one other remained unconscious,” he said.

The spokesman said the incident was reported to the  Divisional Police Headquarters, Potiskum by the suspect’s husband, Alhaji Haruna, at about 1:00 pm.

He said investigation into the case was ongoing with a view to prosecute the suspect.

