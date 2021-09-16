It will take time for MNM attacking trio to shine, PSG coach says

It will take time for MNM attacking trio to shine, PSG coach says

Thursday, September 16, 2021 7:14 am


Neymar, Messi, Mbappe: failed to shine match against Club Brugge

Neymar, Messi, Mbappe: failed to shine match against Club Brugge

Paris St-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino has warned that it would take some time for his formidable attacking trio to shine.

This was after his team, with the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, dubbed the “MNM”, disappointed in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

It was in their 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League opening match.

Messi hit the woodwork on his first start with PSG but he failed to add to his 120 goals in the competition, while Neymar was hugely disappointing.

Kylian Mbappe limped off the pitch injured after setting up Ander Herrera for the opening goal.

It was the first time the three attacking players were together on the field and they struggled to find each other and create space against a compact Belgian side.

“It requires time for them to shine together,” said Pochettino.

“It requires work. I had made it clear that we’re not a team yet, we have to work for this.”

Messi and Neymar, starting on the flanks, left their full-backs exposed.

Club Brugge exploited the space with a strong collective performance as PSG’s midfield was almost non-existent in the absence of the injured Marco Verratti.

That prompted Pochettino to replace Leandro Paredes with Danilo and Georginio Wijnaldum with Julian Draxler, but this was to no effect.

“We needed more consistency and more fluidity. We made too many mistakes,” Pochettino explained.

“But, in spite of all this, I’m satisfied with the players. We have to keep calm and keep working.”

PSG are two points behind Manchester City who demolished RB Leipzig 6-3.

This is two weeks before the Ligue 1 side take on the English Premier League champions at the Parc des Princes.(Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Poacher with his 'bush meats" : Eating such wild meat dangerous, says UN 25 mins ago

    Eating wild meat significantly increases zoonotic diseases risk- UN report
    Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Expansion Works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Section II (Shagamu – Ibadan) 1 hour ago

    Why we’re building 3 flyovers, interchange on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – Fashola
    1 hour ago

    DPR targets N3.2 trillion revenue by December 2021
    Mike Adenuga; Glo chairman to construct Ota-Idiroko road 1 hour ago

    Glo to reconstruct 64km Ota-Idiroko road — Fashola
    8 hours ago

    How to make University of Lagos, others work- Babalakin
    File: Fuel vendors selling in times of scarcity 8 hours ago

    Scarcity: Petrol sells N220 per litre in Nsukka
    Ngige: says FG has reached agreement with JOHESU on the planned national strike 8 hours ago

    Hazard Allowance: FG, NMA to continue negotiations next week – Ngige
    Yoruba nation and Biafra agitators on protest 8 hours ago

    Yoruba nation agitators alliance with IPOB ‘terrorist’ shocking – Presidency