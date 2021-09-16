EFCC Chairman, Bawa, slumps in Aso Rock

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), slumped in Aso Rock. It happened at a programme today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Trouble started when he was giving a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration.

The EFCC boss suddenly stopped talking, staggered, and later laid down.

Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and other dignitaries immediately held him for some time.

He was later taken out of the hall.