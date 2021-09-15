Yonggi Cho’s Legacy of Books to Humanity

By Akanumoh Deborah Blessing

When news of Pastor Yonggi Cho’s death set the world media abuzz on Tuesday, those who met him and those who did through his books, poured praises on him like confetti. One of them was Richard Akinnola, a Nigeria human rights activist.

He wrote: “The exit of a General at 85. Dr Yonggi Cho. Over two decades ago, his books on Faith made tremendous impact on me.”

True! Not a few among Christians the world over have the same testimony.

Put differently, when a celebrity like this dies, sales of his books will surely increase.

Below are some of the publications the late preacher left for the Body of Christ, as published by christianbook.com:

◻” Philosophy on the power of dynamic faith. Developing the idea of the spiritual being as the fourth dimension, he shows how faith and prayer influence and effect change in our physical bodies, leading to growth and renewal.

◻ Comprehensive spiritual philosophy on the power of dynamic faith is brought together in one place for completeness and ease of reference.

◻ A Senior Pastor Emeritus of Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, Korea, Dr. Cho grounds his belief in his experiences following his conversion to Christianity as a young man and while suffering from tuberculosis. By developing the idea of the spiritual being as the fourth dimension, he ultimately demonstrates how this can, through faith and prayer, influence and effect change in the physical being leading to personal growth and renewal. In these pages you’ll discover:

✓ A World of Answered Prayer

✓ A Creative Way of Life

✓ Dynamic Faith

✓ True Communion with God

✓ Secrets of a Successful Faith Life

◻ Dr. David Yonggi Cho also authored such best-sellers as Successful Home Cell Groups, Unleashing the Power of Faith, Solving Life’s Problems, Suffering… Why Me?, A Leap of Faith, and 4th Dimensional Living in a 3 Dimensional World.

◻ “The imminence of my death had brought me to the realization that I needed something greater than a religion, greater than a philosophy, and even greater than sympathy for the trials of human existence. I needed someone who could share my struggles and sufferings, someone who could give me victory. Through reading the Bible I discovered that someone to be the Lord Jesus Christ.”

◻ God has not changed, He is the same God today as He was in Genesis, and this book help us understand in the level of dimension as God people we need to be in, living in faith. If a man called by God has the largest church in a place like Korea.”

*Akanumoh Deborah Blessing is an industrial attachment student from The Polytechnic, Ibadan