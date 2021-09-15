Ex-President Jonathan has not joined APC – Aide

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied a viral report that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jonathan was elected Nigeria’s president, vice president and governor of Bayelsa State on the platform of the now opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

However, his bid for a second term tenure in 2015 General elections failed as he was defeated by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

There have been speculation in recent times that chieftains of the ruling APC are wooing Jonathan as a possible presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

And on Wednesday, a report had gone viral on social media that Jonathan had finally decided to join the APC in furtherance of the alleged presidential bid.

However, Ikechukwu Eze, the spokesperson of the former President described the report as fake news.

“The report is Fake News. If he (Jonathan) defects it would be announced through the proper channels.”

“This is a man that’s very busy with other things”, he said.