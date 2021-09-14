Three family members found dead in Ebonyi community

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 11:46 pm


By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the death of three family members while asleep in Ngwongwo community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

She explained that the divisional police officer in the area evacuated the victims to hospital where three were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The family members are Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu.

“However, a truck driver was also found in a separate room lying critically ill and was been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“Their remains have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy while a sample from a pot of soup, a can of malt and generator set found in the apartment have been taken for forensic analyses.

“The victims were taken to the hospital; on getting to the general hospital in the area, the three persons were confirmed dead while the truck driver was still unconscious.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“The policemen noticed a pot of soup and collected a little of it for forensic analysis,” she said.

Odah stated that the commissioner of police in the state had directed full scale investigations into the matter.(

