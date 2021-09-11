Ebonyi: Sister of journalist killed in ‘cross firing’, say Police

By Christian Ogbonna

The Ebonyi Police Command on Friday said that the death of Elizabeth Agwu, a sister of the Sun Newspaper Correspondent in the state was caused by a cross firing between some gang members and police operative in the area.

ASP Levi Philip, Assistant Police Public Relation Officer of the Command, said in a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki that the deceased, Elizabeth Agwu, died on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeeia (NAN) recalls that the incident occurred in Enuagu, Onicha-Igboeze in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesman said the officer on operation went to arrest one culprit, who was part of gruesome murder of seven commuters on Aug. 9.

“The culprit, Nweze Ezenwigboke, male, 52-years, a casket maker and dealer was arrested in his shop at Alike village in the area on 8 Sept.

“A few meter away from where he was arrested, his gang members opened fire at police operatives, who were on their way.

“The police ere able to repell the attack and successfully left the scene back to the base.

“While at the base, information was received that one Elizabeth Agwu, female,, 25 years fell victim of the cross firing and was rushed to the hospital by her family members.

“Later, she was confirmed dead by a medical personnel, her corpse have been deposited in the mutuary,” the statement explained.