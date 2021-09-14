Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed to the national cabinet on Tuesday that he was self-isolating after contacts with several Coronavirus-positive people.

He added that one of them was inoculated against the Coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot timely.

“I had to postpone my visit to Tajikistan, because several people in my close entourage fell ill. One of them, a person who works in close contact with me, was vaccinated, and his antibody titer decreased and he got re-vaccinated.

“It appeared that it was a bit late, as I believe he felt ill three days after re-vaccination.

“I communicated with him all day long,” Putin said.

The Russian leader assured that his antibody titer was still high. (Sputnik/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)