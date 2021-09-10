Just in: Deposed Anambra traditional ruler, driver murdered

By Jethro Ibileke

There is palpable tension in Aguleri community of Anambra North Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the murder of its deposed traditional ruler, Obi Alex Edozieuno, by unknown gunmen.

Also murdered by the gunmen was the driver of the deceased monarch simply identified as Chukwuemeka.

Obi Edozieuno was one of the 12 monarchs deposed by Governor Willie Obiano last year, for accompanying an oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, without permission from the Anambra State Government.

The former traditional ruler’s vehicle was said to have been ambushed by their assailants at Otuocha in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the State on Friday.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Office, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the killing of the monarch and his driver.

According to him, “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, Tony Olofu, has led a team of police operatives to the scene of murder incident along Ikem Ivife Village by Ezu bridge, Otuocha, Anambra East.

“He described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and ordered immediate investigation to the incident.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victims, one Mr Alex Edozieuno, 62yrs old, a former traditional ruler of Nkpunado Community Anambra East LGA and his driver Chukwuemeka (other names yet to be identified) were attacked by suspected gunmen by 10am along Ezu bridge, Otuocha”, he said.

Tochukwu added that the command has recovered a Lexus 470 with plate reg. No. Aguleri-1 belonging to the deceased.

The police spokesman noted that some expended ammunition were also recovered from the scene of the incident by detectives.

He further added that the remains of the victims have been deposited at a morgue awaiting further investigation.