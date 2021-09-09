Eiye, Klu Klas KlanK cult gang members remanded for murder in Lagos

By Vivian Ibobo

Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered that six men and a teenager, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged cultism and murder.

The defendants are: Ezekiel Ekeug , 27; Timileyin Oyetunji, 22; Kingsley Effiong, 25; Azeez Bello, 28; Victor Agba, 28; Mubarak Abubakar, 20 and Mohammed Yinusa, 19.

The police had charged the defendants with conspiracy, belonging to Eiye/Klu Klas Klan (KKK) confraternity, an unlawful society, and murder.

The Magistrate, Elizabeth Adeola, did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Adeola ordered the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPPs) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 6, for hearing.

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, had told the court that the defendants and some persons, now at large, committed the offence on Aug. 4, at Ketu, Mile 12, and Owode areas of Lagos State.

He said that the defendants were members of the Eiye and Klu Klas Klan confraternities that terrorised the community.

Nomayo said that the first defendant, Ekeug, and others still at large allegedly murdered one Rilwan Razaq by hacking him to death with an axe.

He said the offences contravened Sections 2 of Unlawful Society and Cultism Law of Lagos, 2021 and also Sections 411 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.