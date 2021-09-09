Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated – Source

Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated – Source

Thursday, September 9, 2021 4:27 pm


Joe Biden: To ask U.S federal workers to take COVID-19 vaccination

Joe Biden: To ask U.S federal workers to take COVID-19 vaccinationJ

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to require all federal employees and government contractors to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

In July, Biden said federal workers had to get vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing and such other safety rules as mandatory face masks at workplaces and restrictions on official travel.

Biden to sign an executive order on Thursday that would cover millions of federal workers and contractors that do business with the federal government, the source said.

As part of the vaccination push, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service and the National Institute of Health “will complete implementation of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people,’’ the source said.

In a speech later on Thursday, Biden would focus on new plans to get more people vaccinated, enhancing protection for those who already have had shots, and keeping schools open, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Just over 53 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated, including almost two-thirds of the adult population, according to CDC data.

The disease has killed more than 651,000 Americans. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    9 seconds ago

    Nigerian Democracy and Challenges of Nation Building
    9 mins ago

    Buhari Approves Anambra’s Status as Petroleum-bearing State
    Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa: declares for 2023 presidency 11 mins ago

    2023: Former NESG  Chairman, Sam Ohuabunwa joins presidential race
    19 mins ago

    FUTA Dons Win 14 National Research Grants
    Troops of the Nigerian Army: Capture Boko Haram kingpin, Yawi Modu, in Borno 44 mins ago

    Troops capture wanted Boko Haram kingpin Yawi Modu in Borno
    59 mins ago

    ECOWAS Summit on Guinea: Osinbajo advocates ways of curbing coups
    File: Gunmen: attack bus, kidnap passengers in Ondo 1 hour ago

    Gunmen attack Lagos bound bus in Ondo, kidnap passengers
    Court remands teenager, 6 men for murder in Lagos 1 hour ago

    Eiye, Klu Klas KlanK cult gang members remanded for murder in Lagos