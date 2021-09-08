Delta: 6 suspects arrested over murder of Prince Takerere, 2 policemen

By Edeki Igafe

The police in Delta has arrested six additional suspects in connection to the alleged murder of Prince Eric Takerere and two mobile policemen in the state.

The acting spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspects are Onoriode Shefo, Omagbeosa Sholla, Godwin Obukoemu, Ejime Mugagbam, Ejiroghenen Nushe and Egho Monday.

”The suspects were apprehended on Monday by police operatives of the Delta Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) at their various hideouts in Udu, Warri and Aladja.

“The suspects murdered the Prince of Orhuwhorun, Prince Takerere and two mobile policemen.

”They are also suspected to have attempted to murder Prince Franklyn Takerere.

”The Command under the leadership of CP Ari Ali will unsure that other fleeing members of the gang are arrested.

“On Monday, police operatives from the Delta SAKCCS carried out an investigation on Godspower Agabarhayowe and Tony Edwin who were earlier arrested on July 9, in connection with the crime.

“The two suspects led the police operatives to their hideouts in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where the six additional suspects were picked up.

“The suspects all confessed to be involved in the murder of Prince Takerere and his two mobile policemen.

“They also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, seventy six rounds of live ammunition and thirty eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” Edafe said.

Prince of Orhuwhorun and his orderlies were killed on April 3, while returning from an outing in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.