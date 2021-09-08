Confusion as unknown persons stoned NTA staff to death in Kogi

By Jethro Ibileke

Chukwu Odiahu, a member of staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in Okene, Kogi State, has been reportedly stoned to death by some yet-to-be identified persons.

DAILY POST reported that late Odiahu who works at the engineering department of the NTA booster station in Okene, was killed after he closed from work on Tuesday evening.

Although the cause of the attack on the deceased is yet to be known, Daily Post gathered that all the staff on duty have been arrested and are currently under interrogation at the Divisional Office of the Nigeria Police Force in Okene.

A staff of NTA in Okene, who spoke under anonymity,conformed the incident, describing it as very unfortunate, and a horrible death.

He said: “We all woke up this morning to see the death of one of our colleagues under the engineering department.

“When we closed transmission around 10 pm on Tuesday, he left the office premises. Unfortunately this morning, [Wednesday], we discovered his corpse that he was killed with stones by some persons who we do not know.

“All the staff on duty have been arrested because they are prime suspects. The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation. Odiahu is a gentleman who is committed to his duty. He died a horrible death.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) DSP William Ovye Aya, is yet to confirm the incident as he failed to pick calls or messages sent to his mobile phones.