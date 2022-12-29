Explosion rocks Okene as Buhari arrives for project commissioning 

Thursday, December 29, 2022 11:49 am


The scene of explosion

Richard Elesho
A staccato of explosions rocked the central part of Okene, Kogi State as President Muhammodu Buhari was being expected for a state visit in the early hours of Thursday, 29 December. The deafening explosions rattled residents and other stakeholders awaiting the President’s arrival.
Initial reports from people on the ground claim the explosion occurred around 9 am along Kuroko road not far from the new Reference Hospital, one of the projects billed for commissioning by the President. Three persons were feared killed.
There are conflicting remarks on the course of the explosion. While some people said it was a bomb blast, another account attributed it to a transformer explosion. The explosion ignited tongues of flame that leaked from some parked vehicles, motorcycles and houses.
News of the incident sent jitters down the spine of people around the state famed among the safest in the country.
Repeated calls to the police and government officials on the matter were not responded to.
The News reports that Kogi people remain excited about the Presidents visit. On arrival, he is expected to inaugurate projects in Okene and Lokoja among which are Specialist Hospital Okene, Confluence University of Science and Technology, Ganaja overhead bridge and Muhammodu Buhari Square, MBS Lokoja.
At the time of filing this report, the President just arrived.

