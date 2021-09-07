Osinbajo chairs Buhari’s Health Reform Committee

Osinbajo chairs Buhari’s Health Reform Committee

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 12:35 am


Osinbajo: heads FG's health reform committee

VP Osinbajo: heads FG’s health reform committee

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved  setting up of a Health Sector Reform Committee, for  development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria.

The committee, to be chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, would  also work in collaboration with State Governments and the FCT administration.

Malam Garba Shehu,  Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the approval of the committee is sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report,  developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said the committee would undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt,  and factor them into the development of the new health sector reform programme.

He added that the committee, set up for a period of six months, had members drawn from private and public sector,  health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly,  as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others.

Other members are: Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta  ; Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Mr. Alex Okoh Director General,  BPE; Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar,  Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology,  University College London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health.

 Mr Babatunde Irukera, Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer  Protection Council; Sen.  Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe;  Dr Adedamola Dada;  Dr Sani Aliyu and  Dr Mairo Mandara would also  serve in the committee.

Others are: Dr Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga;  Prof. Uche Amazigbo ; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health; Dr Faisal Shuaib; Prof.  Nasiru Sambo; Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa and Dr Gambo Aliyu.

Other members of the committee are: Dr Betta Edu ( Chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum,  representing National Council on Health); President Nigeria Medial Association and  President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria;

President, National Association of Nigeria Nurses & Midwives;  President,  Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria ; Mrs Temi Marcella Awogboro ; Dr Muhammad Sadiq;  Dr Azubike Tagbo and  World Health Organisation, Nigeria are also members of the committee.

Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,  would  serve as resources persons, with  observer roles in the committee.

Meanwhile, President Buhari had also approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa, as the new Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The President also named him as a member of this important committee,’’ the presidential aide added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    APC logo 4 hours ago

    APC NEC to decide fate of those who dragged it to court -Secretary
    AstraZeneca: WHO wants African countries to ramp up vaccination for COVID-19 4 hours ago

    Africa’s lowest vaccination coverage at 2% unacceptable, WHO tells G20
    FILE Photo: Gunmen: kill police sergeant, civil defence personnel in Rivers 5 hours ago

    Gunmen kill police, civil defence personnel, abduct top chief in Bayelsa
    Governor Nyesom Wike: threatens to re-imposed the suspended COVID-19 lockdown measures on Rivers if residents fail to comply with COVID-19 protocols. 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Wike threatens to reimpose lockdown on Rivers
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 5 hours ago

    Cholera: Nigeria records 65,145 suspected cases, 2,141 deaths
    Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS: Insists on collection of VAT 5 hours ago

    FIRS insists on collection of VAT despite Rivers court order
    Justice Mohammed Tanko, Chief Justice of the Federation: warns against indiscriminate granting of ex-parte orders 6 hours ago

    Conflicting ex parte orders: CJN issues strong warning to state chief judges, others
    File: Gunmen: Lady narrates how she escaped from gunmen in Edo 7 hours ago

    How I escaped from gunmen who killed Sowore – Traveler