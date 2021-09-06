Rivers varsity suspends student for smoking, selling Indian hemp

Rivers varsity suspends student for smoking, selling Indian hemp

Monday, September 6, 2021 8:35 am


Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, says it has suspended one Newton Ezegbola Nsiegbe caught with illicit drug suspected to be Indian hemp.

Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, in a statement, said Nsiegbe, a student of Department of Political Science was apprehended by the University security personnel in his hostel with over 1.75 grams of substance suspected to be Indian hemp which he allegedly smokes and sells to his colleagues on campus.

He added that the student has been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and that the matter has been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee to determine his fate as a student of the University.

“There will be no peace for those who want to dent the image of our university. Our God will continue to expose them,” Prof. Ozo-mekuri Ndimele added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Counsel for the Government of Rivers State, Mark Agwu addressing journalists at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt after the court on Monday dismissed FIRS application for a stay of execution over the judgment empowering Rivers State to collect VAT, other related taxes. 57 mins ago

    VAT: Again, Rivers Govt floors FIRS in court
    1 hour ago

    Bawa: Cryptocurrencies, others pose great danger to world economy 
    Super Eagles 2 hours ago

    Nigeria Vs Cape Verde: Air Peace boss urges Super Eagles to win, get N20m
    File: man in prison: 6 Palestinian prisoners escape from maximum security Israeli jail 3 hours ago

    6 Palestinian prisoners escape from maximum security Israeli jail
    The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Mr Saleh Alhassan, ( Centre) speaking at a National Peace Summit held at Uke, Karu Local Government, Nasarawa State. 3 hours ago

    Miyetti Allah commends Buhari, warns against anti-open grazing laws
    Magnus Abe and Rotimi Amaechi 4 hours ago

    Rivers: Abe condemns attack on his supporter, violence in APC
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 4 hours ago

    Panic as 5 die conveying corpse of cholera victim
    4 hours ago

    Ecobank Super Reward Scheme is to Deepen Savings, Celebrate, Assist Customers’ Businesses – MD/CEO