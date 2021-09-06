Panic as 5 die conveying corpse of cholera victim

Panic as 5 die conveying corpse of cholera victim

Monday, September 6, 2021 1:49 pm


Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria

FILE Photo: Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria

Richard Elesho

Five persons have mysteriously fallen sick and died while conveying the corpse of a cholera victim, from Lagos to Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the cholera victim died in Ojota where he was living and working as a scavenger. His associates who were also from Sokoto then decided to take the corpse to his village in Tambuwal Local Government Area, LGA, Sokoto State for interment.

However, as the journey progressed, one after the other, the mourners also became sick and five of them died before arriving their destination.

It was gathered that another five are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Daily Trust reports that one of them got infected and died shortly after.

“After his death, they decided to bring his corpse to his hometown, Sanyinna in Tambuwal local government of Sokoto state for burial.

“They chartered a bus to Sokoto and on their way five more persons got infected and died before their arrival.

”Another five passengers are currently on admission in Sanyinna Primary Health Centre. The bus was not allowed into the town. We had called and informed the driver to proceed to the facility on arrival which he did,” the source added

The Ardon Sanyinna, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar who confirmed the incident said the deceased left for a greener pasture in Lagos.

Although the deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites, the entire Sanyinna village have been thrown into panic and confusion by the incident.

