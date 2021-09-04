LG polls: Hoodlums snatch 41 EVMs in Kaduna

By Moses Kolo

No fewer than 41 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were snatched by hoodlums during the Council polls in Kaduna state, according to Mrs Saratu Audu-Dikko, Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM).

Audu-Dikko told newsmen on Saturday that the machines were snatched in Giwa and Igabi Local Government Areas.

According to her, this figure excludes EVMs destroyed by same people during the elections.

“Thirty EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi Local Government, with two destroyed, while nine others at Panhauya in Giwa Local Government, were equally vandalised.

“The hoodlums also carted away election materials and assaulted the driver and staff of the Commission conveying the materials,” she explained.

The Chairman said that some other staff of the Commission, including ad-hoc staff, were also assaulted in those places.