Ronaldo’s brace for world record 111 goals lifts Portugal

Ronaldo’s brace for world record 111 goals lifts Portugal

Thursday, September 2, 2021 7:28 am


Ronaldo: sets new Euro goal scoring record

Ronaldo: sets new Euro goal scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a scoring world record on Wednesday when his late brace, after missing an early penalty kick, gave him a tally of 111 international goals.

The brace lifted Portugal 2-1 over Ireland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Faro.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo broke a tie on 109 goals with Iran’s Ali Daei with an 89th-minute header into the bottom right corner for the equaliser.

He then also nodded in the winner six minutes into stoppage time.

Success came after Ronaldo wasted a first big opportunity when his 15th-minute penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Ireland led from John Egan on the stroke of half-time but Ronaldo’s brace then put Portugal top of their qualifying group with 10 points.

They are now three points clear of Serbia who were not playing on the night.

Ireland suffered a third defeat in as many games and are on zero points alongside Azerbaijan who lost 2-1 in Luxembourg.

Only the group winners advance directly to the 2022 finals in Qatar.

“I’m so happy, not just because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had.

“Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, I have to appreciate what the team did, we believed until the end. I’m so glad,” Ronaldo said.

Looking back at the penalty kick, he added: “It’s part of the game, part of the business. Sometimes you score, sometimes you make a mistake.”

Ronaldo, whose transfer from Juventus to his former club Manchester United was completed on Tuesday, was playing in his 180th international.

Daei had scored his 109 goals in 149 appearances between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo tied with Daei at the recent Euro 2020 tournament, thanks to a brace against France.

He did not score again there as Portugal went out 1-0 in the next game against Belgium.

At the tournament he became the first man to score at five Euros, the all-time event top scorer with 11 goals and Euro 2020 top marksman with five goals.

He scored his first Portugal goal at Euro 2004 in a 2-1 defeat against Greece.

Ronaldo is also the UEFA Champions League top scorer with 134 goals.(dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian troops: 18 mins ago

    Troops kill 6 ISWAP terrorists, recover equipment in Borno
    President Buhari: APC group say he has recovered nearly a trillion naira since he assumed office 48 mins ago

    Buhari recovered about N1 trillion stolen funds, assets since 2015 – APC Group
    Police: 1 hour ago

    Police arrest 8 suspects for beating alleged cattle rustler to death in Jigawa
    Electricity supply cables: Actionaid urges NERC to stop planned hike in electricity tariff 1 hour ago

    Increase in electricity tariff will push more Nigerians into poverty – ActionAid Nigeria warns
    Doctors suspend strike in Ondo 2 hours ago

    Ondo doctors suspend strike
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 2 hours ago

    CBN denies non remittance of 80 % surpluses
    Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman: dismisses suspension by his ward in Rivers 3 hours ago

    PDP crisis: Secondus speaks on his suspension by ward executive
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    Nigeria records 11 more COVID-19 deaths