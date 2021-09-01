COVID-19 kills 14 more Nigerians as infections surge again

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 8:00 am


Burial of a COVID-19 patient

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria recorded 626 new cases of COVID-19 with 14 casualties on Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The public health agency, in its official website on Wednesday morning, said that the surge in infections was driven by the third wave of the pandemic. 

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the agency had announced 460 new infections on Monday, Aug. 30. 

It gave the total number of deaths from the pandemic as 2,469, with the total haul of active cases rising from 10,858 reported on Monday, to 11,203 on Tuesday.

It added that the fresh infections were reported from nine  states and the FCT, with Lagos State recording 334 followed by Rivers with 134 cases.

Further details revealed that Oyo reported 60, FCT, 41, Osun, 20, Plateau, 14, while Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Benue had nine, seven, six and one cases respectively.

The NCDC disclosed that about 2.7 million persons had been tested with a total of 192,431 results turning positive since the first case of the pandemic was reported on Feb 27, 2020.

It added that 178,759 COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged as a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 2 continues to coordinate the national response activities.

