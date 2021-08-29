Police rescue abducted KWASU student, Khadijat Isiaq, nab 6 suspects

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Police Command in Kwara says it has rescued the abducted Kwara State University (KWASU) student, Khadijat Isiaq, and arrested six suspects.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

Ajayi said that the victim, a 300 Level female student of Mass Communication, KWASU, Malete, was kidnapped on Aug. 23, at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9:30 p.m.

According to him, operation conducted in rescuing the abducted student was in accordance with the support of the Inspector General of Police, IG-P Usman Alkali Baba.

“Also, with the help of the local hunters, vigilante group and the school authority,” he said.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has reassured his commitment to make the state inhabitable for criminals.

Ajayi said that assorted weapons used in the kidnap were recovered from the suspects.

“The victim has been medically examined and declared fit and will be reunited with her family soon.

“The suspects will be charged to court after investigation,” he said.