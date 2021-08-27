Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Rohr lists 30 Super Eagles for Liberia, Cape Verde

The Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up a total of 30 players for next month’s opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will host Liberia in Lagos on Sept. 3 and visit Cape Verde in Mindelo on Sept. 7.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said Rohr has stuck largely with his dependables in this list.

“Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, as well as defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Leon Balogun, are on this list of players.

”We also have midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen on the roster,” he said.

Olajire however disclosed that the situation with the team’s UK-based players, who may not be heading to Cape Verde, has enlarged the roster.

Cape Verde is on the red list of the British Government with regards to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Should the situation remain unchanged, in terms of the matter of exemptions, the eight UK-based players on the list will head back to base after the clash with Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Friday,” he said.

NAN reports that the team’s 30-player list sees a return for South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Kevin Akpoguma and Greece-based forward Henry Onyekuru.

Former junior international Kingsley Michael has also been called up, just as Innocent Bonke from Sweden joins the Nigerian camp for the first time.

The Super Eagles, who have featured in six of the past seven FIFA World Cup finals, host the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The match is scheduled for Sept. 3 with kick-off set at 5 p.m.

They then travel to the island of Mindelo to tango with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Match Day 2 of the series on Sept. 7.

Central African Republic (CAR) are the other team in the group, and they will line up for home-and-away encounters with the Super Eagles in October.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy)

Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

SEVEN OTHERS ON STANDBY: Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy)