Obasanjo: Secessionist agitators are ‘enemies’, they will not succeed

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday described those clamouring for the division of the country as ‘enemies’ who would not succeed in their agitations.

Obasanjo spoke during the launch of a book to mark the 85th Birthday of Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang of the Methodist Church Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

The former President also affirmed that the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria.

He affirmed that Nigeria will continue to exist no matter what happens as the cost of keeping the country together is cheaper than the cost of diving it.

According to him, the “many enemies” who don’t want to see the country’s continued co-existence will not succeed as the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing the country.

“We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him (Mbang), to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and world over. And to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

“I know that these are things that are dear to his heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

“There are many people –high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria.”