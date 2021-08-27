2023: APC inaugurates Digital Transformation Committee

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a Digital Transformation Committee as part of its readiness for the digital transformation of its operations for the 2023 general election.

The National Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala-Buni, inaugurated the Committee in Abuja.

Buni who was represented at the event by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary , APC CECPC also said that the party’s leadership was determined to energise from bottom-up through more inclusive participation of the masses.

“The world has since become a global village and ways have evolved whereby tasks are simplified and made more efficient, be it in private or public concerns,” he said.

Buni said the party, overtime, especially under its current leadership had demonstrated its commitment, tendency and capacity to fine-tune its activities.

He added that the party’s leadership was also working to improve the ways and means of engaging its true owners, the masses.

He said the party was convinced that leveraging technology to transform its organisation would add value to the overall objective of its formation which is to win elections.

He said the composition of the committee should leave no one in doubt, adding that the APC was set for serious digitisation and digital transformation of its operations.

“The chairman of this committee has vast experience in IT operations both within and outside Nigeria while the secretary, is a seasoned and well experienced party administrator.

“All the members have great credentials which we believe will be collectively harnessed for this great task.

“Very soon, we’ll be having a paperless organisation. All our documents, party registers, permanent membership cards, are some of the areas the committee will work on,” Buni said.

Alhaji Kashifu Abdullahi, Chairman of the committee said the task was an unprecedented one, noting that technology was the only way to survive.

“Things are changing and they are changing dramatically. The only way we can survive and thrive today is through technology.

“Things are changing and digital technology is becoming a source of inspiration for us to do what we do better..

“We can use technology to enhance our processes, services and also to deliver our traditional services more efficiently and transparently.

“We can also use technology to bring new things to our party and easily reach young people,” he said, adding that this could also be used to improve voter’s membership registration processes..

He assured the party’s leadership that the committee would do all that was possible to transform the APC and make it a digitally native party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee which had Amb. Oji Ngofa as Secretary, had Zainab Marwa, Charles Nkata, Imaan Ibrahim, Owolabi Awosan, Nasiru Danu, Nse Ekpo and Osayi Ejiga as members.

The committee is mandated to craft and implement a digital transformation strategy for the APC great party and digitise its membership record.

It is also to recommend how to use digital technology to enhance and make the party’s activities more efficient and effective and recommend how to use digital technology to make its congress more efficient and transparent.