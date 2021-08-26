NDA attack: Our soldiers not sleeping –  Defence Headquarters

NDA attack: Our soldiers not sleeping –  Defence Headquarters

Thursday, August 26, 2021 1:17 pm


 

Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits

Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits

The Defence Headquarters has debunked an online report which said its personnel manning the CCTV monitoring room at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, during Tuesday’s bandits attack were sleeping.

The Defence Headquarters disclosed this in a statement signed by Major General Benjamin Sawyer who is the Director of Defence Information.

It said the report credited to an online medium is categorically untrue and challenged the medium to produce verifiable proof of the personnel sleeping during the incident.

The Defence Information Chief, according to TVC, cautioned the medium not to be used as a propaganda tool by enemies of Nigeria by pushing untrue stories about the nation and the Armed Forces.

He vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to be a professional fighting force committed to the internal security of Nigeria and protection of its territorial integrity.

He also disclosed that the NDA authorities have constituted a board of enquiry under the directive of the CDS to unravel the circumstances leading to security breach and how to prevent a future recurrence.

He said the Search and Rescue for the missing Soldier, Major Christopher Datong, continues apace.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers 12 mins ago

    Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 49 mins ago

    Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport
    1 hour ago

    The Warri Curse
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State: gets congratulatory birthday message from APC Governors 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: APC Governors hail Zulum
    Former President Goodlluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, during his formal inauguration as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda on Thursday 2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: GEJ inaugurated Chancellor of Cavendish University
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu is Political Brand Icon of the Year
    5 hours ago

    Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 5 hours ago

    Australia, U.S., Britain warn citizens to stay away from Kabul airport