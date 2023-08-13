Claims of ‘Coup Request’ is False and Disturbing – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters reacted to what it called a false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in the country.

As contained in a statement by Brigagier General Tukur Gusau, Director Defence Information ,Defence Headquarters: “We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well. It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country

“We want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the AFN never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remain loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face the law. The Military and indeed other security agencies are on the look out for these agents of doom.

“We must all all join hands to strengthen our democracy”