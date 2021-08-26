COVID-19 related deaths rising, Edo govt. cries out

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State government has raised the alarm over sharp rise in the number of COVID-19-related deaths and infections, since the advent of the 3rd wave of the disease with unvaccinated persons accounting for 100 percent of fatalities recorded.

The alarm by the state government is sequel to the death of seven persons from complications of the dreaded disease in the past few days.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this after the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce.

He disclosed that seven deaths have so far been recorded during the 3rd wave, while 54 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to Obi, over 96 percent of infections recorded in the State are those who were never vaccinated.

He reiterated the need for all residents to get vaccinated against the deadly virus to remain healthy and safe.

He said: “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to seven.

“We also confirmed 54 new cases from the 354 samples collected within the 24-hour time frame, with 5 recoveries and 187 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres within the state.

“While 100 percent of the deaths recorded in the state are unvaccinated persons, 96 percent of infections in the state are people who were never vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“This reiterates the need for everyone to get inoculated as the vaccines provide significant protection against the virus.”

He said the state has commenced the second phase COVID-19 vaccination, with numerous posts spread across the 18 local councils to ensure the realization of the government’s plan for herd immunity, urging residents to leverage the opportunity of the exercise to get full protection against the virus.

He charged all residents who have been administered with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to come out for the second dose to get full protection against the virus, even as he urged others who have not been vaccinated to come out and get the vaccination, noting that the vaccines are safe, free and effective.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager further stated that the State has so far collected 7,095 samples and recorded 294 confirmed cases and 100 recoveries since July 17, 2021, when the state started tracking the third wave of the pandemic.