2021 SSCE: Kogi moves against ‘miracle centres’

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 9:45 am


The Kogi Government has said it will pay close attention to so called ‘Miracle Centres’ as party of its efforts to tackle  examination malpractices during the ongoing 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the state.

‘Miracle Centres’ are usually schools where teachers and invigilators closed their eyes to examination malpractices by students.

But Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, said at a stakeholders’ meeting with Exam Monitors from the ministry and 21 Local Government Areas that the state will not allow such malpractices in the ongoing SSCE.

Jones cautioned monitors and supervisors against indulging in any form of examination malpractice, saying, “we have zero tolerance to academic laziness.

Jones advised school principals against using their schools as ‘miracle centres’ to perpetrate any form of examination malpractice under any disguise.

He added that the government remained resolute and fully ready to prosecute and severely sanction any erring school, individual or accomplices; according to the education law.

”It is the responsibility of principals to ensure that no examination malpractice is perpetrated in their various schools. We are going to pay special attention to ‘Miracle Centres,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Idenyi, noted that Gov. Yahaya Bello, had given priority to education in the state.

He commended the governor for the allocation of 20 per cent of the State’s annual total budget to the Ministry.

He added that the governor’s intention and concerted efforts to take education to the next level should be keenly supported, hence the ministry cannot go below expectations.

”That is why the issue of examination malpractice must become a thing of the past in Kogi.

”We do not want to hear about any form of examination malpractice at all; so that Gov. Bello will not be disappointed by his focus on this ministry.

”No monitors should aid, abate, or involve in any form of examination malpractice in this upcoming WAEC because the ministry will not be happy about it.

”Any person that is caught, the law will take its full course backed up by the Kogi State Education Law 2020,” Idenyi said.

