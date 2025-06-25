Chrisland Tragedy: Autopsy Confirms Electrocution in Student’s Death

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Miss Desola Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools, resumed on Friday at the Magistrate Court in Ikeja, revealing shocking medical findings that confirmed electrocution as the cause of death.

In proceedings held under Suit No. MCIK/CONA/1/2023, government pathologist Dr. Sanni Ayodele Daniel provided expert testimony stating that a comprehensive autopsy ruled out any pre-existing medical conditions or drug-related complications. Dr. Daniel concluded that the student died from asphyxia resulting from electrocution, citing physiological evidence observed during the post-mortem examination.

Among the indicators listed were cerebral oedema, subpleural petechial hemorrhages in the brain, an electric burn on the right knee, evidence of bodily shock in the kidneys, fluidity of blood, bilateral conjunctival petechiae, and a grazed abrasion on the back of the right forearm.

The hearing saw representation from multiple legal parties, including Oluwatodimu Ige, Esq., representing the deceased’s family; Obiechina Justin, Esq., and Oluwabusayomi Gbadegesin, Esq. Araba, Esq., represented the Lagos State Attorney General’s office, while Mr. Abimbola Ojenike and Oluwadamilola Omotosho, Esq. appeared on behalf of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

However, the absence of representatives from Chrisland Schools and Mr. Ademoye Adewale, a vendor allegedly linked to the incident, drew sharp criticism. Despite being served formal notices, both parties failed to attend the hearing, a move that observers and legal counsel described as disrespectful and concerning.

The magistrate subsequently adjourned the proceedings to August 8, 2025, to allow for further cross-examination by the defense counsel.

The case has continued to capture national attention, with mounting public calls for accountability and stricter safety protocols in Nigerian schools to avert similar tragedies in the future.