Police avert suicide in Kano

Quick intervention of the police in Kano, on Monday, stopped Ibrahim Abubakar (19) from committing suicide as he climbed a billboard at Ado Bayero bridge, from where he had attempted to jump into death.

Ibrahim, an indigene of Adamawa state was on a suicide mission, over his inability to see a Tik-toker called Abdul BK.

The young man  had threatened to jump down and commit suicide unless he saw a popular Tik-Toker,  Abdul BK.

But officers drafted from Kano state Police Command  rescued  Ibrahim and kept him in safety.

According to a Statement by Kano Police Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Hussaini Abdullahi: “On receipt of the report, team of Policemen swiftly arrived the scene and initiated a rescue operation in collaboration with Fire Service team.

“Through dialogue and negations, the Tik-Toker was brought to the scene and the said Ibrahim satisfied with the gesture, was rescued unhurt. He was feeling very weak, having spent some hours without food, and was rushed to Police Hospital, Bompai for medical attention.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori,  commended the professionalism and quick response of the combined teams of  security officers, who successfully averted the potential tragedy.

He has ordered detailed investigation into the incident.

The Deputy Police spokesman added that Kano state Police Command while reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,  warned the public against embarking in such act, as it is a criminal offense punishable under the law.

The Police Command encouraged anyone struggling with emotional difficulties and other related issues to seek help from relevant authorities and professionals.

 

