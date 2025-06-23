Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Leads Open Defecation Free Campaigns

By Mustapha Muhammad

The Kano State Government under the leadership of His in Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, is really winning on the campaigns to stop open defecation across the state, as he adds more 6 local government areas on the road to becoming Open Defecation Free (ODF).

So far, 15 local governments were successful in this drive, making a total of 26 local government areas with a consciousness on Open Defecation and are bill to receive certificates of attaining the ODF.

The government in collaboration with UNICEF had distributed items to communicate, create more awareness on the ills of open defecation, materials which include: information, education and communication materials, not only that but provision of improved latrines cover, Tippy Tap sanitizer and public enlightenment banners.

The government through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) under the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development is really aggressive in achieving the set goals of Open Defecation Free Campaigns.

In a recent interview with journalists the Managing Director of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, (RUWASA) Engineer Shamwilu Abdulkadir Isa, seeks to reawaken people’s consciousness to avert outbreak of water related diseases and any disease associated with improper defecation. Insisting that the ODF Campaigns needs commitment and massive awareness for the message to go down to the rural and urban areas, the Managing Director RUWASA, said ODF needs a vigorous campaign that requires total commitment of all the stakeholders.

This indicates how the government of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, is serious about the Open Defecation Free state. In line with these efforts the government through RUWASA had distributed toilets pans a sustainable, and accessible sanitation and hygienic products called SATO. These were distributed to the 15 local government areas that are now classified as ODF.Among areas targeted are motor parks, Tsangaya schools, markets. Added on to this is the six local government areas that are now to attain the Open defecation free which the government of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, have since disbursed its counterpart funding.

The six local government areas are: Sumaila, Tudun wada, Doguwa, Tofa, Bunkure, and Garun Malam.It is with high hope and precision that these LGA’s would soon be added to the already Open Defecation Free lists.

UNICEF has been actively involved in ODF campaigns globally and supporting Nigeria in providing technical assistance and supporting community led initiatives.Kano state government is now leading in northern Nigeria for the ODF Campaigns and successes are being recorded.

Mustapha Muhamad, is the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.