DJ Sanwo-Olu “vibing in da building!”

By Funke Cole

To say Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a good mixer is certainly stating the obvious. He has demon stated capacity to rise to any occasion and take up any role without ever breaking a sweat!

Whether in the midst of the intelligentsia, diplomats, bourgeois, elites, and the hoi polloi, the governor knows how to hold his own. And he does that so naturally and effortlessly that it’s almost second nature to him!

His close circle of friends and associates, of course, know the stuff the governor is made of. But not so to many others, including yours truly. It was therefore truly surprising when, the other day, Mr. Governor took a unique role-play as — wait for this — a Disco Jockey!

Yes, you heard right: DJ Sanwo-Olu was on the dial and was literally vibing, hitting the thrilled audience with sizzling jams and lyrics on the dance floor!

The occasion was at the just concluded famous Lagos Fanti carnival! The governor, alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke, led the city in celebrating the return of the Lagos Fanti Carnival, a vibrant showcase of Afro-Brazilian heritage and cultural pride.

The Lagos Fanti Carnival, rooted in the 19th-century history of Afro-Brazilian returnees, returned with flair and purpose, celebrating Lagos’ multicultural legacy through colourful costumes, traditional music, and high-energy performances. Known as one of the most iconic cultural festivals in Nigeria, the carnival has evolved into a symbol of unity and identity.

This year’s edition was organised by the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in collaboration with the Brazilian Descendants Association. According to the state government, the carnival also plays a role in boosting tourism and promoting the creative economy. It brought together dozens of community groups, each representing different cultures, languages, and histories with their unique displays of dance, dress, and artistry.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets, cheering as dancers, drummers, masquerades, and floats brought movement and melody to the city’s historic core. They were joined by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and his wife, Oluremi, along with a host of dignitaries, cultural leaders, and public officials at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, the starting point of the grand cultural parade.

The festival wasn’t short on star power also as popular Afrobeats artist, Adekunle Gold, made a surprise appearance, while DJ Spinall kept the crowd energised with a pulsating set.

However, the icing on the cake was the star performance of DJ Sanwo-Olu, who, like a typical DJ, mesmerised the audience with his eclectic performance, using sound, including scratching, fading, and looping to add excitement and further customise the vibes!

Truth be told, some of Nigeria’s most sought-after DJ @djconsequence and @deejaymassive would have grinned with envy seeing the way DJ Sanwo-Olu handled the mixing! It was a wow and ooh lala moment as he brought inspiration to the Lagos Fanti Carnival, motivating everyone to envision a leader who embodies such dynamism.

Don’t you wish your governor could be this awesome, too? Surely, Lagos State is super blessed to have a governor like Sanwo-Olu!