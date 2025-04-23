At last, Delta Governor Oborevwori joins APC, dumps PDP

After months of speculation, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The announcement was made following a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba, the state capital, on Wednesday. The Ghovernor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, who confirmed the development, said the decision was reached after “wide consultations with political stakeholders and in the interest of Delta’s long-term development.” Oborevwori, who emerged victorious in the 2023 gubernatorial election under the PDP platform, was received by senior APC officials in what political analysts are already describing as a strategic realignment with significant implications ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator James Manager also announced Governor Oborevwori’s defection at a press briefing attended by former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Abubakar Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 election.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guor, and other PDP stalwarts also attended the briefing.

James Manager told the press after a meeting of the PDP stakeholders in Government House that a formal declaration would be made on Monday.

He said the governor’s defection to the ruling party was in the interest of the overall development of Delta State.

According to Manager, the entire PDP structure in the state has been fused into the APC.

Given the current development, Delta State is now an APC state.