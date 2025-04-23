At last, Delta Governor Oborevwori joins APC, dumps PDP

At last, Delta Governor Oborevwori joins APC, dumps PDP

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 3:29 pm


Delta Governor Oborevwori says bye to PDP

Delta Governor Oborevwori says bye to PDP

After months of speculation, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The announcement was made following a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The Ghovernor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, who confirmed the development, said the decision was reached after “wide consultations with political stakeholders and in the interest of Delta’s long-term development.”

Oborevwori, who emerged victorious in the 2023 gubernatorial election under the PDP platform, was received by senior APC officials in what political analysts are already describing as a strategic realignment with significant implications ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator James Manager also announced Governor Oborevwori’s defection at a press briefing attended by former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Abubakar Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 election.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guor, and other PDP stalwarts also attended the briefing.

James Manager told the press after a meeting of the PDP stakeholders in Government House that a formal declaration would be made on Monday.

He said the governor’s defection to the ruling party was in the interest of the overall development of Delta State.

According to Manager, the entire PDP structure in the state has been fused into the APC.

Given the current development, Delta State is now an APC state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Oyebanji during the aerial mapping flag-off 5 hours ago

    Oyebanji flags off Aerial Mapping of Ekiti to enhance land administration
    Governor Monday Okpebholo 7 hours ago

    Okpebholo tackles IPOB over alleged ₦6b compensation for Fulani terrorists
    Tunji Bello 9 hours ago

    Violations: Tribunal Upholds FCCPC’s $220m Fine Against Facebook/Whatsapp
    Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo 9 hours ago

    Edo guber: I’ll fight the battle to the end – Ighodalo
    Senate President, Godswill Akpabio 9 hours ago

    Senate President Akpabio Leads Nigeria’s Delegation to Pope Francis’ Funeral
    NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima (right), with Governors of the 36 states of the federation, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Minister of Finance 11 hours ago

    NEC Okays New Textile Dev. Board, $90B Agribusiness, Livestock Development Plan
    Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, during the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday, 24/04/25 PHOTO: FMBEP 12 hours ago

    Photo news: Bagudu and Abdulrazak at NEC meeting
    Pope Francis 13 hours ago

    Farewell to the People’s Pope