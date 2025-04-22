NAMA begins validation of Ogun agro-cargo airport for commercial flights 

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 11:46 am


Ogun Agro Cargo Airport

Ogun Agro Cargo Airport

Officials of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), on Monday,  carried out flight checks at the Gateway International Airport, Ogun State, beginning the process for the commencement of commercial flights.

Speaking after conducting the check, the Manager, Flight Calibration Services, NAMA, Engr. Miri Selzing said the check aimed to ensure that it aligned with the proposed procedures defined for the airport.

He said: “Our purpose for coming here is to check the proposed procedures that have been defined for the airport. This is a significant process and not something that can be concluded in a short time.

“Our visit is the beginning of the validation of the procedure. We have reviewed the procedures that have been drawn up, checked them in the air, and we will analyse them when we get back to our base. From there, we will be able to come up with recommendations and modifications where necessary.

“But physically, the airport looks very good. The runway, about four kilometres long—the longest in the country—is very impressive. The airport has a good terminal building; everything is fine, so it is a great job being done here.”

The Manager commended the state government for establishing such an impressive airport in a very short time, calling for the installation of an Instrument Landing System and other navigational instruments to aid flight movements at the airport.

He said the validation of the procedure is to facilitate the arrival of aircraft at the airport, expressing hope that with the level of work done, it would soon become a destination for aeroplanes soon.

“The runway is long and large enough to accommodate any type of aircraft. The airport would handle diversions from Lagos, Ibadan, and Ilorin.

“We commend the Ogun State government for such a laudable project, and we are prepared to assist as more facilities are installed at the airport,” the NAMA official concluded.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya said the NAMA team has carried out the “23 and the 05” checks and identified the “waypoint,” adding that once the flight check has been completed, it will be developed and made available on the Internet for easy access to the airport.

“This is one of the last elements we need to address to obtain commercial approval,” the Commissioner noted.

Regarding the level of work done at the airport, the Works Commissioner said that while work on any airport around the world is an ongoing process, Gateway International Airport is 97 per cent complete, as the control tower, ATC officers, fire fighters, and other necessary facilities have been put in place.

 

