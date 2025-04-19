Police rescue 10 abducted students in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Police Command said its operatives had rescued 10 Adventist students who were abducted on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, by suspected kidnappers, at a location bordering Edo and Ondo States.

This was disclosed by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Moses Yamu, in a statement Friday night.

It was gathered that the students were kidnapped while on their way from Rivers State to Babcock University, for the Annual GYC Africa Conference.

According to the statement, upon receipt of the news, the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, immediately deployed operatives of the Ohosu Division, IRT, tactical teams alongside vigilantes and hunters into the bushes for possible rescue of the victims and arrest of suspects.

“During the operation, operatives engaged in a gun duel with these kidnappers. In the process, one of the kidnappers was neutralised, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The operatives were cautious to avoid collateral damages as the kidnappers used the victims as human shield. Unfortunately, an Inspector of Police sustained gunshot injury and is currently responding to treatment.

“This rescue effort eventually paid off as the ten (10) kidnapped students comprising eight (8) male and (2) female were released due to intense pressure mounted on them,” Yamu said.

In a related development, two robbery suspects, namely, Binigolo Ebimene (25) and Mathew Denwei (27), have been arrested by operatives of the Command.

Yamu in a statement disclosed that he suspects robbed thier victim of his motorcycle and cell phones at Malim Camp Gbelebu community in Ovia South West LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects who were arrested with a locally fabricated pistol and two (2) headlamps as well as the motorcycle earlier robbed, have been terrorising farmers and commuters in that axis of the State.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Yamu disclosed.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has issued a stern warning to all miscreants in the State to either repent, relocate from his area of responsibility, or face the consequences.