Hajj 2025: Ogun Govt Appoints Apelogun as Amirul Hajj, Other Welfare Committee Members

Saturday, April 19, 2025 2:24 pm


Prince Adebayo Apelogun

Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Board has appointed the National President of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Prince Adebayo Apelogun and thirteen others as welfare board ad-hoc committee members, to facilitate this year’s pilgrimage to the Holy Land from the state.

According to a statement signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Hon Kayode Akinmade on Friday, Apelogun is the Amirul Hajj, while Shaekh Ishaq Olorungbebe will serve as the chairman.

Sheik Lawal Iskeel (Sugar), Sheikh Shile Rufai, Imam Sabeeq Aladi Ibrahim, Sheik Wasiu Raheem Balogun, Imam Abdul-Lateef Ismail Afolabi, TPL. Ogunfowora Kamoru Olayiwola, Alhaji (Imam) Hassan Tijani, Alhaji Hussein Oredipe Mustapha, Alhaji(Imam) Uthman Akewukanwo are members of the committee.

Others are: Alhaja Alarise Korede Fausat,  Alhaja Egunjobi Kafilat Aderonke and  Alhaja Jinadu Zainab Iyabode.

They were being charged by the board to discharge their obligations diligently with high level of commitment so as to ensure comfort and safety of pilgrims from Ogun State.

