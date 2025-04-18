#WithChude Live! Press conference sets the tone for a transformational experience

Friday, April 18, 2025


The anticipation for WithChude Live! reached new heights today as members of the press and key stakeholders gathered for a powerful and inspiring press conference hosted April 17th, 2025, at the headquarters of RED | for Africa in  Lagos. Hosted ahead of the first-ever live edition of the beloved WithChude interview series, the press event was graced by prominent news platforms and media houses, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most emotionally resonant and thought-provoking experiences of the year.

On the panel were Chude Jideonwo, celebrated media entrepreneur, CEO of Joy Inc., and co founder, RED | for Africa; Jennifer Mairo, Chief Operating Officer of Joy Inc.; Alhaja Detoro, founder of The Stacked Company; and Brukeme Dickson, Chief Operating Officer of Red Media Africa. Each speaker shared moving reflections on the purpose behind With Chude Live! and engaged meaningfully with questions from the media.

“#WithChude is not just another event, it is an emotional, full-circle moment for me. For the longest time, I have dreamed of creating something like this—a space where the power of truth, vulnerability, and story can come alive in real-time” said Chude Jideonwo. “WithChude Live is an answer to that, a beautiful day for the mind, heart and spirit, where people can feel seen, heard, and deeply moved. This is the moment I’ve been waiting for, and I’m honoured to be able to finally share it with the world.”

The upcoming #WithChude Live! show, set for Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Palms Mall, Oniru, is poised to deliver a groundbreaking blend of emotional storytelling and soul-stirring insight. Attendees can expect a stellar lineup of some of Nigeria’s most celebrated figures, including literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, spiritual leader Pastor Jerry Eze, music activist and rapper Folarin Falana (Falz), and comedian Abovi Ugboma (Bovi).

Adding to the experience will be a powerful live panel session featuring Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Veekee James, Hauwa Lawal, entertainer Kiekie, Moses Bliss and Taaooma. Together, they will explore timely themes through the lens of personal stories, courage, and authenticity. Tickets for the main event are available now via event.withchude.com.

