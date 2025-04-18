Celebrating Our Victory on Good Friday

By Niyi Fagbuaro

Today we commemorate the pivotal event in human history that changed the course of our salvation, relieving us of the dangling load of sin and death from our neck and handing salvation unto us on the instance of the blood of Jesus Christ.

Translating us from the Kingdom of darkness to the light of the Kingdom of God and His son.

Good Friday, a day often shrouded in somber reflection, should by my opinion be indeed a day of celebration of victory – the victory of love over sin, of life over death, and of hope over despair.

The Significance of Good Friday

Good Friday is the day Jesus Christ willingly suffered and died on the cross for our sins.

This act of sacrifice demonstrates the profound love God has for humanity. As stated in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

The focus here, should not be the gruesome murdering of an innocent man, but on the well planned ploy of a Deity of absolving His children from the guilty and penalty of sin and death.

Understanding the Cross

The cross symbolizes Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice, bridging the gap between God and humanity.

Through His death, Jesus paid the price for our sins, reconciling us to God. According to Paul the Apostle in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that He was buried, that He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.”

The Cross was meant to be a place of complete defeat of mankind by Satan and his cohorts, agents and agency, but God turned it out to be the place of Satan’s defeat, and of complete victory and freedom for mankind.

This is worthy of celebration.

Reflections on Good Friday

Reflection on Sin: Good Friday invites us to reflect on the reality of sin and its consequences. Romans 3:23 reminds us, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” It reminds us of our need for a savior and the lengths God went to in order to save us. Gratitude for Sacrifice: It is a day to express gratitude for Jesus’ sacrifice. His death on the cross paved the way for our salvation and reconciliation with God. According to 1 John 4:10, “In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” Hope in Darkness: Even in the darkest moments, Good Friday offers hope. Jesus’ suffering and death were not the end but a crucial step towards resurrection and victory over death. Jesus said in John 16:33, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Celebrating Victory

While Good Friday is a somber occasion, it is ultimately a celebration of victory. Jesus’ death and resurrection signify His triumph over sin and death, offering us eternal life.

As Christians, we celebrate this victory by:

– Remembering the Sacrifice: Reflecting on Jesus’ sacrifice and its significance for our lives, as instructed in 1 Corinthians 11:24-25.

– Sharing the Gospel: Spreading the message of salvation and hope to others, as commanded in Matthew 28:19-20.

– Living Out Our Faith: Embodying the values of love, compassion, and forgiveness in our daily lives, as exemplified in Colossians 3:12-14.

Conclusion

Good Friday is a powerful reminder of God’s love and the sacrifice Jesus made for us. As we commemorate this day, let’s reflect on the significance of the cross, express gratitude for Jesus’ sacrifice, and celebrate the victory that His death and resurrection bring us. May this day renew our faith, inspire us to live out our beliefs, and fill our hearts with gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made on our behalf.

Happy Easter,

Niyi Fagbuaro