Adesina visits to Buhari, expresses gratitude for support

As African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s tenure approaches its conclusion in September, he recently visited former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to express his profound gratitude for years of unwavering support.

During his presidency, Buhari backed Adesina’s candidacy—initially nominated by former President Goodluck Jonathan—for the African Development Bank position. Crucially, Buhari also provided vital support during Adesina’s re-election campaign in 2020.

“He strongly stood by me in difficult times, which ensured my re-election. Thank you Sir,” Adesina stated in a social media post following the meeting.

The primary purpose of Adesina’s visit was to thank Buhari for his steadfast support throughout both election processes.

Adesina recounted how, upon arriving in one of the countries for the initial election campaign, he was reminded that President Jonathan—who had nominated him—was leaving office.

Finding himself in a precarious position as what he described as a “stranded candidate,” Adesina arranged to meet with then-incoming President Buhari.

During their recent meeting, Buhari recalled their first encounter and mentioned that he had long admired Adesina’s career and integrity. Despite acknowledging Adesina’s affiliation with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Buhari pledged his support for Adesina’s African Development Bank presidency.

“I always look at people as Nigerians, and if they need assistance, I support them on their merit,” Buhari remarked.

The former president also congratulated Adesina on the official launch of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones initiative, a flagship program under Adesina’s leadership at the African Development Bank.