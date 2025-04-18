Adesina visits to Buhari, expresses gratitude for support

Adesina visits to Buhari, expresses gratitude for support

Friday, April 18, 2025 10:25 am


Dr Akinwumi Adesina greeting Buhari

Dr Akinwumi Adesina greeting Buhari

As African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s tenure approaches its conclusion in September, he recently visited former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to express his profound gratitude for years of unwavering support.

During his presidency, Buhari backed Adesina’s candidacy—initially nominated by former President Goodluck Jonathan—for the African Development Bank position. Crucially, Buhari also provided vital support during Adesina’s re-election campaign in 2020.

“He strongly stood by me in difficult times, which ensured my re-election. Thank you Sir,” Adesina stated in a social media post following the meeting.

The primary purpose of Adesina’s visit was to thank Buhari for his steadfast support throughout both election processes.

Adesina recounted how, upon arriving in one of the countries for the initial election campaign, he was reminded that President Jonathan—who had nominated him—was leaving office.

Finding himself in a precarious position as what he described as a “stranded candidate,” Adesina arranged to meet with then-incoming President Buhari.

During their recent meeting, Buhari recalled their first encounter and mentioned that he had long admired Adesina’s career and integrity. Despite acknowledging Adesina’s affiliation with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Buhari pledged his support for Adesina’s African Development Bank presidency.

“I always look at people as Nigerians, and if they need assistance, I support them on their merit,” Buhari remarked.

The former president also congratulated Adesina on the official launch of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones initiative, a flagship program under Adesina’s leadership at the African Development Bank.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    One of the beneficiaries receiving a cheque of N300, 000 from Governor Namadi 2 hours ago

    Jigawa: Namadi  splashes scholarship fund  on youths 
    Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso 3 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s defection to APC welcome development, says state party chairman
    5 hours ago

    Lugard: 80 Years After
    L-R: Ayokunnumi Abraham, Head, SME Segments, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ruth Ogbodu, 3rd place winner, Yemisi Otokiti, 1st place winner, Olanrewaju Amodu, 2nd place winner, Chinenye Ekwulugo, alpher Experience Manager, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ebunoluwa Amusan, Brand Sponsorship and Partnership, Union Bank of Nigeria and Olusegun Odufuwa, Convener, Youth Leadership Conference, during the RISE Business Challenge sponsored by Union Bank of Nigeria held recently at the University of Lagos, Akoka. 5 hours ago

    Made In Naija: Union Bank Empowers Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs
    Abejide at the event 7 hours ago

    Yagba women woo Abejide to APC
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Easter message: Forces of evil will never prevail over our country
    Monday Agbonika 9 hours ago

    Uromi killings: Edo CP, Monday Agbonika, allays fear of reprisal attack 
    Niyi Fagbuaro2.jpg 9 hours ago

    Celebrating Our Victory on Good Friday